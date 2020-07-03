USNA likely to remain on lockdown through the fall semester

According to a newsletter sent to Sponsor Families from CAPT T.R. Buchanan, the Commandant of Midshipmen at the US Naval Academy, the campus (or Yard) will remain on lockdown for the foreseeable future.

Not only is this a disappointment to Sponsor Families and Midshipmen that rely on brief respites of a non-military life off the Yard, this will deal another blow to the Annapolis economy as it tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Without Midshipmen allowed any liberty away from the Yard, many restaurants and businesses in the area will suffer. Equally distressing is the closure of the Yard to the public. The USNA is the largest draw for tourism in Annapolis. The City estimates that 2 million people visit Annapolis each year, and the majority of them visit because of the academy.

In part, the newsletter said:

On July 1st, Base Access will be for essential personnel only. Facemasks are required.

Reform of the Brigade is currently scheduled for mid-August. This return will be staggered, and Midshipmen will be tested for COVID-19, then they will be in ROM for 2 weeks.

The only authorized liberty for midshipmen residing in Bancroft Hall is on-the-Yard liberty in order to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Academy will have Yard Lockdown, which means, once a midshipmen reports to the Yard they will not be able to leave. They will be in a secured Yard Liberty status.

Midshipmen will be able to have outside food delivered to them at the Gate.

The Induction ceremony for the Class of 2024 will be held on July 17th. The ceremony will be divided into two groups, one at 4:00 pm and one at 5:00 pm. The ceremonies will not be open to the public.

Download (PDF, 1.29MB)

Of course, due to the unpredictability of the COVID-19 virus, these changes could be modified.

Earlier today, we reported that Lafayette College notified the Athletic Association that they would not travel to Annapolis for the September 12th football game. The Notre Dame football game in Ireland was canceled and they are trying to play the game in Annapolis on Labor Day Weekend.

