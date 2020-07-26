--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Triple shooting overnight in Annapolis

| July 26, 2020, 11:41 AM

At about 1:00am this morning, police and EMS were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station in the 1200 block of Forest Drive in Annapolis for a shooting.

On Sunday, July 26, 2020, Annapolis Police received numerous calls for a shooting at the Sunoco gas station in the 1200 block of Forest Drive. Once on scene, they discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in serious condition.

Additionally, a second victim presented themselves at the Anne Arundel Medical Center and police discovered a third victim on Boxwood Road which is off go Hilltop Lane near the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center. The condition of these two victims was not immediately available.

Police have not released any further details on a potential suspect in the shooting.  This story will be updated.

