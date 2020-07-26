Triple shooting overnight in Annapolis

At about 1:00am this morning, police and EMS were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station in the 1200 block of Forest Drive in Annapolis for a shooting.

Content Continues Below

On Sunday, July 26, 2020, Annapolis Police received numerous calls for a shooting at the Sunoco gas station in the 1200 block of Forest Drive. Once on scene, they discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in serious condition.

Additionally, a second victim presented themselves at the Anne Arundel Medical Center and police discovered a third victim on Boxwood Road which is off go Hilltop Lane near the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center. The condition of these two victims was not immediately available.

Police have not released any further details on a potential suspect in the shooting. This story will be updated.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB