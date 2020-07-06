--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
TRAFFIC ALERT: New signal to be turned on at West Street and Gibraltar Avenue in Annapolis on Friday

| July 06, 2020, 06:28 PM

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will activate a new traffic signal at MD 450 (West Street) and Gibralter Avenue in Annapolis on Friday, July 10. The signal will be placed in a flash-only mode starting tomorrow, July 7, after the morning rush hour. The work is weather permitting.

MDOT SHA will monitor operations there and reminds motorists to use caution when traveling through the area.  MDOT SHA’s contractor is Duncan Engineering.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or [email protected] MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers.

Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time commute conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

