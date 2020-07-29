The rescheduled Paca Girlfriends Party has been cancelled for 2020

The party of the year for the ladies has been canceled. Today, the Paca Girlfriends announced that the 12th Annual Paca Girlfriends Party would be canceled.

The event had ben scheduled for June 24 and then rescheduled to September 16, but the uncertainty of the spread of the COVID-19 virus forced the cancellation.

But fear not, June 16, 2021 is just around the corner!

Curious about what you missed? Here are some pics… and some more!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB