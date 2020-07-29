--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
The rescheduled Paca Girlfriends Party has been cancelled for 2020

July 29, 2020

Rams Head

The party of the year for the ladies has been canceled. Today, the Paca Girlfriends announced that the 12th Annual Paca Girlfriends Party would be canceled.

The event had ben scheduled for June 24 and then rescheduled to September 16, but the uncertainty of the spread of the COVID-19 virus forced the cancellation.

But fear not, June 16, 2021 is just around the corner!

Curious about what you missed?  Here are some picsand some more!

Rams Head

