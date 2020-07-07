Stuck at Home? Here are some doable DIY projects for the inexperienced

Purchasing a home can be a huge investment, both in terms of money and the time it takes to finish necessary improvements. But it’s also an excellent opportunity to flex your creativity and do some DIY projects. If you’ve got some spare time (and we all do now) and energy, here are some simple but fun ideas for first-time homeowners:

Repaint the Front Door and Exterior Accents

Your front door is the first thing your guests notice, so take the opportunity to let everyone know your style right from the first step.

But before you repaint the door with your new favorite shade, double-check your game plan. So much of a successful DIY front door remodeling is in the prep work. Here are steps to follow for a front door paint project:

Choose the Right Color– Consider how different shades interact with light at different times of the day and other colors in your house and its surrounding. Choose a bold accent color that works well with the rest of the exterior and stands out from it.

Consider how different shades interact with light at different times of the day and other colors in your house and its surrounding. Choose a bold accent color that works well with the rest of the exterior and stands out from it. Prep Work for Painting– You can paint your door in place or remove it from the hinges. You’ll need to prime the door before painting if you’re changing colors. And don’t forget to remove all the hardware before painting.

You can paint your door in place or remove it from the hinges. You’ll need to prime the door before painting if you’re changing colors. And don’t forget to remove all the hardware before painting. Repaint the Door– On a sunny day, start by painting the bevels (the lower inset parts) using a handheld brush. Then, paint the inset panels and center and outer flat surfaces using a roller. Wait until each paint layer is dry before adding another layer. Allow the door to dry completely before reattaching the hardware and rehanging it.

Repaint a Room

Interior painting is one of the most popular DIY home improvement projects. There’s no more affordable way to freshen up your rooms than with a new coat of paint. Plus, painting a room doesn’t require specialized training.

These painting steps will help even novice DIYers achieve professional results.

Choose Your Color– Test several colors to see how they look in different lighting conditions.

Test several colors to see how they look in different lighting conditions. Prepare the Surface– Scrape, sand, patch, and fill every hole, crack, dent, and surface imperfection.

Scrape, sand, patch, and fill every hole, crack, dent, and surface imperfection. Gather Your Tools– Remember to get drop cloths and towels in addition to your paintbrushes and rollers.

Remember to get drop cloths and towels in addition to your paintbrushes and rollers. Mix Your Paint– Use a wooden paint stick early and often to keep the paint from clumping up.

Use a wooden paint stick early and often to keep the paint from clumping up. Apply Primer– If you are painting unpainted walls or changing colors, using a coat of primer will help you use less paint to get the desired result.

If you are painting unpainted walls or changing colors, using a coat of primer will help you use less paint to get the desired result. Paint the Walls– Start by cutting in near moldings and corners with a brush, and then work from the top of the walls down with a roller.

Start by cutting in near moldings and corners with a brush, and then work from the top of the walls down with a roller. Clean Your Brushes– Use soap and water if you used latex or water-based paints after painting.

Update Your Cabinets

Old-looking cabinets can make for a dreary kitchen. There are many ways to update cabinets. So use the most helpful apps for home improvements to guide you as you add richness to these kitchen fixtures.

Apart from painting, other ideas to upgrade your kitchen cabinets include:

Remove or Change Doors– Consider replacing wooden doors with glass, whether etched, crackled, fluted, or patterned.

Consider replacing wooden doors with glass, whether etched, crackled, fluted, or patterned. Install New Hardware– One of the easiest ways to upgrade kitchen cabinets is by changing the hardware. Add trendy materials like brass or copper to give old fronts a modern touch.

One of the easiest ways to upgrade kitchen cabinets is by changing the hardware. Add trendy materials like brass or copper to give old fronts a modern touch. Add Lighting– Upgrade old-fashioned lights with pendant, sconces or, under-cabinet lightings.

Upgrade old-fashioned lights with pendant, sconces or, under-cabinet lightings. Install New Shelving– Take all upper cabinet shelves down and replace them with open shelving.

Plant a Privacy Hedge

Privacy hedges serve several purposes and can add beauty and value to your property. They mark property lines, line walkways, highlight a garden focal point, and improve privacy. A hedgerow also provides ideal habitats for birds.

When selecting plants for your hedge, pick the hearty, pest, and disease-resistant shrubs that suit your climate and garden conditions. Wise plant selections make healthy hedges that are easy to maintain.

It would help if you also chose the slow-growing or moderate-growing plants, as fast growers require more frequent upkeep. Your choice of shrubs should also be guided by the style of hedge you want. Some of the best hedge plants include boxwood, arborvitae green giant (thuja green giant), holly, Leyland cypress, and firethorn.

Get Started Today

Sometimes it’s the smallest changes in your home that make the most significant impacts. Repainting rooms, the front door, or installing glass doors in old cabinets will transform your space into a contemporary home without spending too much money or time. And the good news? These DIY home improvement projects don’t require any experience.

