--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Stevie Daniels joins WMAR | ABC-2 as new meteorologist

| July 04, 2020, 01:43 PM

Rams Head

Meteorologist Stevie Daniels has officially joined Scripps-owned WMAR-2 News in Baltimore (DMA 27). Previously, Stevie worked as a weekday and weekend meteorologist at WIVB/WNLO, Buffalo, New York.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

“Stevie brings with her a great familiarity of the weather patterns that impact Maryland on a daily basis,” said Kelly Groft, news director at WMAR-2 News. “Her local knowledge along with her love of Maryland pair well with her enthusiasm for the science of weather. She is a perfect fit for our strong weather team.”

Daniels also has worked at WETM-TV and interned at WMDT in Salisbury, Maryland. She is a graduate of Salisbury University. Her first day at WMAR is Monday, July 6.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here