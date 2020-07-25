--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Skipjack Wilma Lee now available for private charter at Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park

The Wilma Lee is ready to cruise!  The 80-year-old historic skipjack Wilma Lee, after being lovingly restored by the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park is finally ready to welcome guests for private charters and events.

The Wilma Lee is one of only a few remaining Chesapeake Bay skipjacks, and she is a member of the last commercial sailing fleet in the United States as it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Built in 1940 by the well-known boat builder, Bronza Parks, and meticulously restored in 2019, the Wilma Lee offers an authentic setting perfect for:

  • small weddings
  • birthdays
  • anniversaries
  • graduations
  • reunions
  • vow renewals
  • bachelor/bachelorette parties
  • cocktail parties
  • corporate team building
  • or just a casual cruise on the water

Heritage tours and public sailings are in the works as well, so stay tuned.  For more information on the Wilma Lee or to book a cruise, here’s your link!

