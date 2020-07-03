Silver Spring man dies after being shot in Odenton

This is an update to a story published yesterday. A Silver Spring man has died from injuries sustained in a shooting in the parking lot adjacent to an apartment building in the Piney Orchard community in Odenton.

On July 2, 2020 at approximately 12:45 a.m. officers responded for a shooting in a parking lot in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Drive in Odenton. Upon arrival officers located a 19 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound .

The victim was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon and has been identified as nineteen-year-old Oluwatomisi Temidire Adeleke (aka: Tolsen) from the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard in Silver Spring. This is Anne Arundel County’s sixth homicide of the year.

Anne Arundel County District and Homicide detectives responded to the scene. Multiple canvasses were completed, witnesses were interviewed and evidence was collected from the crime scene. While the evidence indicates Mr. Adeleke’s death to be a homicide, an autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

This is a very active and ongoing investigation and the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

