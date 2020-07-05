Severn woman stabs ex-boyfriend to death

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a stabbing death in the Meade Village community in Severn early this morning.

Content Continues Below

On Sunday, July 5, 2020 at approximately 12:52 a.m., the Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle Road, Severn, Maryland for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival officers located an adult male suffering from trauma to the upper body.

The victim, identified as Larry Bennett Dorsey, a forty-two year old male with no fixed address, was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

During interviews detectives learned Mr. Dorsey was intoxicated and had been told to leave his ex-girlfriend’s residence on several occasions but would then return a short time later. Evidence from the scene indicated his ex-girlfriend armed herself with a knife and confronted Mr. Dorsey. During the confrontation his ex-girlfriend, identified as a thirty-three year old of the residence, stabbed Mr. Dorsey in the chest and also the left arm.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Mr. Dorsey listing his cause of death as multiple stab wounds with the manner being homicide. Homicide detectives arrested and charged the suspect with Second Degree Murder and use of Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure.

Dorsey is the 8th homicide in Anne Arundel County this year.

Even though an arrest has been made the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB