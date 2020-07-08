--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Severn man burns hand when vape pen causes fire in home

| July 08, 2020, 11:10 AM

A Severn man was treated for minor burns after a vape pen ignited and set fire to a bedroom in his Statesman Court home yesterday morning. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has investigated and ruled the fire accidental.

On Monday morning, Jay 7, 2020 at 8:27AM, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department  received a 911 call for an unknown problem at 1842 Statesman Court in Severn.

While an engine and medical unit were responding, additional information was received that it was a dwelling fire.

First arriving firefighters reported smoke from the front of the home and fire from a second-story window in the back of the home. Firefighters quickly located and extinguished a fire in a second-floor bedroom.

The adult male homeowner reported that he was sleeping in his bed and woke up to heat and fire on his hand from his vape device. He suffered a minor burn to his finger and was transported by paramedics to UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined that the cause of the fire is accidental.

The homeowner has been displaced from the home and is being assisted by the Red Cross. Damage is estimated to be $30,000. There were no other injuries.

