Several employees of Compass Pointe Golf Courses test positive for COVID-19

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has learned that an employee of the Compass Pointe Golf Courses in Pasadena, MD, has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee, who worked outdoors, was last at the golf course on Sunday, July 12. In coordination with the County Department of Recreation and Parks, two other employees have been identified as close contacts and notified to quarantine for 14 days. The employees all worked outdoors and risk of exposure to patrons is low. At this time the golf courses will remain open.

The Department of Health learned that the employee followed proper protocols and was not at the golf courses at any time when symptomatic. Golf course staff have been following protocols by wearing masks, physical distancing, proper and frequent hand washing, and sanitizing and disinfecting the surfaces at the facility.

Health Recommendation: Compass Pointe staff and patrons should use masks, maintain distancing and practice hand hygiene appropriately. If staff and patrons have concerns about exposure or if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, they should get tested immediately.

If you have any concerns, questions or want to be tested, call the Health Line at 410-222-7256 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

