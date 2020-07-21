Second “Let’s Talk Justice” forum scheduled for July 27th

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) will host the second forum in the Let’s Talk Justice series at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 27. The forum will focus on LGBTQ+ youth.

Similar to the initial forum on June 16, the virtual event provides an opportunity for students to share their lived experiences, identify concerns, and strategize collaborative solutions to help ensure equitable and just practices in their communities. It will be moderated by Amaya Madarang, a rising senior at Northeast High School, and co-moderated by Student Member of the Board of Education Drake Smith, a rising senior at Meade High School.

The following students have confirmed their participation in the event:

Cameron Calhoun-Liebnow, Old Mill High School

Camille Carter, North County High School

Conor Curran, Old Mill High School

Jaden Farris, South River High School

Cailet Holly, Meade High School

Other students will be announced as they confirm their participation.

The student forum will be broadcast live on AACPS-TV, which can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon. The forum will also be broadcast live on AACPS’ YouTube channel.

AACPS students may submit questions for the panel at Let’s Talk Justice Questions by using their AACPS log-in credentials. Online question submissions are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, July 24.

Questions may also be submitted on YouTube during the forum. Pertinent questions will be asked of panelists if time permits.

More information can also be found at the Let’s Talk Justice website or on the CRASC website.

Source : AACPS

