Providence Center announces new chair, and addition to Board of Directors

Providence Center, a non-profit organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced today that F. P. “Rick” Hunsicker, Jr. has been selected to Chair Providence Center’s Board of Directors. His appointment was effective on July 1, 2020. Mr. Hunsicker previously served as Board Vice Chairman. It was also announced that Marietta Dunn joined Providence Center’s Board effective May 20, 2020.

Mr. Hunsicker is a retired executive of Fairchild Controls Corp. where he was Vice President of Operations. Prior to Fairchild Controls, he worked for 27 years at Westinghouse Aerospace where he held numerous engineering and management positions. Mr. Hunsicker graduated from the University of Maryland where he earned both his bachelors and masters degrees. He is a past board member of Humana Hospital in College Station, TX, and Jamison Door Company in Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Hunsicker is a volunteer and member of the Severna Park United Methodist Church and a member of Chartwell Country Club.

Mr. Hunsicker succeeds Cathy Larner-Beckett, Ed. D., who retired as Board Chair and from the Board, after 10 years of service as a Board member.

Marietta Dunn is currently retired. She has more than 25 years of logistics and transportation experience, including with CSX Intermodal, DHL Worldwide Express, and her own company, SMD Transportation Management. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Catholic University and her Master’s in Public Administration and International Business Management from Montery Institute of International Studies. She is a member of the Crofton Kiwanis, the Junior League of Annapolis, and volunteers with numerous community organizations.

Karen Adams-Gilchrist, Providence Center’s President and CEO, said, “We are so pleased and fortunate to have Rick step into his new role as Chair of our Board of Directors. His business management and operations experience will be a great asset as we navigate our current climate and begin to implement our strategic plan for the coming years. I also want to thank our outgoing Chair, Cathy Larner-Beckett, for leading our board with such dedication in supporting people to live their best lives, and for her vision to build a strategic roadmap for the future.” She added, “I also want to say how happy we are to have Marietta join our Board. The expertise and experience she will bring to our development and community relations efforts will be invaluable.”

Providence Center Board of Directors are Rick Hunsicker, Chair; Mary Ellen Tuma, Vice Chair; Julie Natoli, Treasurer; Sean Doordan, Secretary; Colleen Baldwin; J. Robert Bradshaw; Carol Clemmens; Marietta Dunn; Michael Gomez; Delegate Nic Kipke; Ryan Kupfer; Rob Manigold; and Lynn Zephir.

Providence Center, a non-profit organization based in Anne Arundel County, assists people to discover and live their best lives within their communities. Providence Center supports nearly 400 men and women and their families providing opportunities for competitive employment, community engagement and meaningful experiences within the community.

