Pops in the Park cancelled for 2020

The Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks has cancelled its summer music series, which includes the beloved Pops in the Park concert by the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra that would have taken place on Sunday, September 6.

Each year, the symphony performs a taste of their Masterworks concerts outdoors at Quiet Waters Park for thousands of guests. The free event is a highlight of the Annapolis Symphony and residents alike.

“We were all especially looking forward to our annual performance at Quiet Waters Park, knowing that we are celebrating the park’s 30th anniversary. We are obviously disappointed to have to cancel, but we wait with great anticipation to perform live again for our faithful audience very soon.” said Music Director José-Luis Novo, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

