Police suspect a connection between public indecency and PCP in Maryland City area

Over the past several weeks we have experienced an increase in reports of indecent exposure in Laurel along the 198 corridor adjacent to the Russett community. Community members have reported seeing unclothed individuals, and individuals exhibiting unusually aggressive, anxious and perceived delusional behaviors. Also, over the past several weeks, Western District detectives have received complaints about illegal drug distribution occurring in the same area and have been investigating these complaints. On July 7, 2020, detectives arrested a male who was in possession of a small amount of PCP (Phencyclidine), a dangerous hallucinogen. As a result of a continuing investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant and recovered just under 300 grams of suspected CDS (the lab test is pending) and over $10,000 U.S. currency. Two suspects were arrested during the execution of the warrant. It is believed the increase in cases of indecent exposure and other aberrant behavior is linked to an increased presence of PCP in this neighborhood. The effects of PCP on individuals who ingest the drug pose a safety threat to our community members.

Content Continues Below

We are asking for help from the community. Anyone who observes individuals behaving strangely or exhibiting unusual behavior, such as public nudity or other odd or irrational behaviors, is asked to call 911 immediately and report it. A person under the influence of PCP may exhibit any or all of the following symptoms:

Blank stare

Rapid, involuntary eye movements, typically side to side

Changes to stride or gait

Drooling

Loss of balance

Catatonic trance

Twitches, shudders, or random, uncontrolled movements

Physical exertion without perception of pain or muscle strain

Sweating or flushing due to increased body temperature

This is a public safety and mental health issue. If you know someone who is addicted to any drugs and needs help, have them go to any of our Safe Stations located at all Fire Stations throughout the county or call our Crisis Warmline 410-768-5522 for 24/7 help and support. If you have any questions please contact the Western District at 410-222-6155.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB