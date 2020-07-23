Police investigating sexual assault in Eastport

The Annapolis Police are investigating a sexual assault that accord yesterday along Madison Street in the Eastport section of Annapolis.

On July 22, 2020 at approximately 8:30 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the report of a sexual assault that had occurred earlier in the day.

The victim reported that she was walking in the area of 1100 Madison St.between midnight and 1:00 am, when she was knocked to the ground and sexually assaulted by two males. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and no arrests have been made.

