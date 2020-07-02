Police investigating life-threatening shooting in Odenton’s Piney Orchard community

Content Continues Below

Theare investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the Piney Orchard community in Odenton.

On July 2, 2020 at approximately 12:45 a.m. officers responded for a shooting in a parking lot in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Drive, a residential section of the Piney Orchard community in Odenton.

Upon arrival officers located a 19-year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers rendered medical assistance until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were unable to locate a suspect.

Due to the severity of the injuries, homicide detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

