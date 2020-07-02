--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Police investigating life-threatening shooting in Odenton’s Piney Orchard community

| July 02, 2020, 12:42 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the Piney Orchard community in Odenton.

On July 2, 2020 at approximately 12:45 a.m. officers responded for a shooting in a parking lot in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Drive, a residential section of the Piney Orchard community in Odenton.

Upon arrival officers located a 19-year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers rendered medical assistance until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were unable to locate a suspect.

Due to the severity of the injuries, homicide detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.


Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

