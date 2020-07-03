--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Police investigating destruction of Confederate statue at Lothian Church

| July 03, 2020, 10:57 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the destruction of a Confederate statue on the grounds of the Mt. Calvary Methodist Church in Lothian.

On July 3, 2020 officers responded to the Mt. Calvary Methodist Church at 812 Mount Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian for a vandalism.

A Confederate Statue at the church had been vandalized overnight. The statue was pulled from it’s concrete perch and sprayed with red spray paint.

The statue was last observed undamaged at approximately 11:00 p.m. hours. Southern District Detectives are investigating and anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

