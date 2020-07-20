Pittman to hold emergency town hall meeting today to discuss surging COVID cases
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman will be holding an emergency town hall this afternoon to discuss the surging COVID19 case numbers in Anne Arundel County and across Maryland.
The County Executive and the Health Officer will be discussing the rise in cases and possible responses. Residents are encouraged to submit questions in advance to [email protected] or comment live on the County Executive’s Facebook Page.
The live town hall will be held this afternoon at 5:30pm and you can view it live using the one of the following options.
Channel 38 on Verizon
Channel 98 on Comcast / Broadstripe
The town hall will be archived and available for viewing shortly after it is completed.
