Pasadena wind gust fells tree into Lake Shore home trapping several people

A microburst with a recorded 80+ MPH wind gust toppled a large tree into a home in the 8000 bock of Dunn Road in the Lake Shore community of Pasadena.

Details are still coming in, but around 5:30pm on July 5, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 8000 block of Dunn Road for a structural collapse.When crews arrived they called for a crane to assist as they tried to determine how many were trapped. At least 7 people were trapped under the tree.

A Med-Evac helicopter from the Maryland State Police was called and the “Go Team” was requested. The Go-Team is a skilled doctor and nurse able to perform more advanced medical procedures in the field.

With collapses, a critical operation is to make sure the collapse is as secure as possible to prevent any further injury to victims or to cause any injury to first responders. Crews called for the cribbing on 3 additional engines to the scene. Cribbing is generally a an inventory of 4″ X 4″ wooden boards that can be stacked and wedged into a collapsed structure to add stability.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

