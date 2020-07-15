North Arundel Aquatic Center closed for 14 days after customer tests positive for COVID-19

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has learned that a patron of the North Arundel Aquatic Center in Glen Burnie, MD, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Center’s staff have been following protocols by wearing masks, social distancing, proper and frequent hand washing, and sanitizing and disinfecting the surfaces in the facility. However, because of the potential prolonged exposure to both patrons and staff, the following steps will be taken:

Closing the Aquatic Center for 14 days

Perform a thorough cleaning of the aquatic center.

Any person without symptoms who used the pool and any staff at the pool from Tuesday, July 7 to Tuesday, July 14 should quarantine for 14 days from the last day at the pool and get tested 3-5 days after your first exposure at the pool.

Any person with symptoms who used the pool during this time period should call the Department of Health at 410-222-7256 to get tested immediately and isolate while waiting for results.

If you have questions about COVID-19 or would like to be tested, call the Department of Health at 410-222-7256.

