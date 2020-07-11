New Michael E Busch Annapolis Library earns coveted Gold LEED Certification

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works and the Anne Arundel County Public Library are pleased to announce that the recently constructed Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library has been certified “Gold” under the U.S. Green Building Council’s process for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

This is the first County building to achieve LEED Gold certification and is a testament to the County’s overall goal to adapt to a more sustainable approach to delivering projects and services for years to come

Content Continues Below

The project team attained the LEED Gold certification through innovative design features such as a geothermal energy system, automatically tinting windows to reduce bright sunlight, low-flow plumbing fixtures, and drought resistant landscaping. The building also incorporates smart transportation features including its residential neighborhood location, public transit links, sidewalks, and bike paths. Significantly, the building features five charging stations for electric vehicles, a first for library buildings in Anne Arundel County.

County Executive Steuart Pittman praised the project team for its focus on a sustainable future.

“When we rebuild, we must build back better,” Mr. Pittman said. “This is a library that Speaker Busch would be proud of.”

“The Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library utilizes environmentally sensitive features, provides access to those with limited means of transportation, and widely expands the educational access that a first class library can provide – for all residents,” the County Executive added. “I’m pleased to see our library system and Department of Public Works partner to deliver a special project that will serve this community for decades to come.”

Library Chief Executive Officer Skip Auld is proud that the building serves as a model for other public facilities.

“This new building truly represents a modern twenty-first century library with responsible design and construction that provides educational and inspirational resources for all in our community,” Mr. Auld said.

The Library is expected to open its doors to the public on July 22, 2020.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS