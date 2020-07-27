TONIGHT: Monarch Academy to hold virtual open house for eSchool and pre-K programs

Monarch Academy Annapolis, a public contract school with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, is approved to launch a blended distance learning eSchool option and full-day prekindergarten program, in addition to the school’s currently established in-school programming for families in the Annapolis area. The programs will be available starting in the 2020-21 school year.

eSchool @ Monarch Academy Annapolis

The eSchool @ Monarch Academy Annapolis blended distance learning option will continue as a permanent program for pre-K through fifth grade students. Instruction will be 80% virtual and up to 20% in-classroom and provide the same rigorous programs and services.

“International Baccalaureate education, arts integration and social-emotional skill building—the best of what Monarch Academy Annapolis has to offer—will be part of our new, innovative eSchool option,” said Kathy Lane, chief of educational services for The Children’s Guild Alliance, which operates Monarch Academy Annapolis. “We are proud to provide this program for families in the Annapolis area next year and into the future, as we continue our mission to transform the way America cares for and educates its youth.”

Jessica Sanders’ daughters Isabella, age 10, and Victoria, age 9, have attended Monarch Academy Annapolis for two years.

“With the uncertainty of what in-school learning will look like next school year, we were very excited to see the option to apply to the new eSchool @ Monarch Academy Annapolis. We believe the eSchool will provide our family with the flexibility needed to safely and adequately educate our children in this unprecedented time.”

Prekindergarten

Monarch Academy Annapolis will launch a full-day pre-K program this fall. Pre-K eligibility is subject to state enrollment criteria, including income and age. The program will equip children with the foundational knowledge and skills necessary for success in kindergarten and beyond. Pre-K students must be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2020.

Virtual open houses

Monarch Academy Annapolis will hold virtual open houses for families interested in the existing in-school option as well as the new eSchool and pre-K programs on July 27 and Aug. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The school is open to students who live in the Annapolis area entering pre-K through fifth grade in the fall of 2020. Bus transportation is provided for in-school students from established stops.

Located at 2000 Capital Drive in Annapolis, Monarch Academy Annapolis is a primary performing visual arts school and follows the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme, which challenges students to think critically and take responsibility for their learning as they explore local and global issues.

Monarch Academy Annapolis offers new facilities, creative-learning environments and an outdoor classroom and activity areas. Before- and after-school clubs focused on science, technology, engineering, math and the arts. For students enrolled in eSchool, and while all students engage in distance learning, the school provides Chromebook laptops and WiFi hotspots.

In addition, students who apply for the 2020-21 school year are eligible to attend the school’s Transformation Theatre Company, a performing arts summer camp launching in June 2021.

To attend a virtual open house or apply to the existing or eSchool program, visit MonarchAcademy.org/Annapolis/admissions/. For more information, call 443-678-3407 or email [email protected].

