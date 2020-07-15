Maryland Seafood Festival and Bay Bridge Paddle postponed until 2021

Due to these uncertain times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC Events has announced the postponement of the Maryland Seafood Festival until 2021. This decision is based on the desire to keep their staff and their customers safe. All tickets purchased this year will be honored for the 2021 dates, tentatively set for September 25 & 26.

Content Continues Below

The Maryland Seafood Festival has been ongoing for over 50 years, introducing festival-goers to over 100 mouth-watering varieties of seafood from local food vendors and food trucks. While sampling tasty offerings along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, patrons can enjoy related exhibits, contests, local crafters, kids activities, live music, craft beer, chef demos, and much more. In 2021, organizer also plan to bring back the annual Crab Soup Cook-off, an opportunity to taste nearly 30 varieties of crab soups!

The Bay Bridge Paddle, in its 5th year, will also be postponed until 2021. An event for paddle enthusiasts of all kinds, the Bay Bridge Paddle has grown to include over 400 paddlers. Paddlers in kayaks, ocean canoes, surf skis, and of course SUPs can paddle one of three courses in the Chesapeake Bay, with the elite course paddling under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Live music, food, beer and awards follow the event. Still looking to get your paddle fix on the Chesapeake Bay? Join the Bay Paddle for a few miles. They are planning to paddle the length of The Bay while raising money for the Oyster Recovery Partnership.

The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is currently scheduled for November 7, 2020. A final decision on that will be made in the next few weeks.

For more information on ABC Events and all of their events, please visit their website!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB