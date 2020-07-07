Maryland Hall puts out a call to artists to bring the community together

Maryland Hall is beginning to envision arts programming to serve its greater community through the summer and fall 2020; and they know they’ll need to adapt what we do in a creative and even more collaborative way in order to more safely meet the artistic and enrichment demands of our neighbors.

They are tackling this ever shifting landscape in partnership with the artists inside and outside of Annapolis, crafting new outlets for artistic expression and experimentation. They are hopeful this request for artistic proposals will lead to new ideas and new ways of using Maryland Hall’s assets together with the creativity of our community to feed our collective artistic needs.

For more information about the Call to Artists, please read the Request for Artistic Proposals to Safely Bring the Community Together at Maryland Hall during the COVID-19 crisis.

To submit a proposal for consideration, please read the Request for Artist’s Proposals (linked above) then fill out your application form here. Upon receipt, a member of Maryland Hall’s Creative Advancement team may be in touch for further clarification.

