Maryland Hall beginning to re-open

| July 13, 2020, 04:32 PM

Maryland Hall has begun a gradual reopening process and welcomed students back through their doors last week.  During this initial stage of the reopening, only registered students or those with an appointment are admitted inside Maryland Hall. Students and visitors are buzzed into the building; there is no open access.

Information to Know:

  • The Cafe at Maryland Hall is offering curbside service
  • Art Things is open
  • The Galleries remain closed
  • Masks must be worn inside the building. If you do not have one, one will be provided for free.

Due to restoration work on the facade, the only entrance is at the rear of the building. For safety, stairwells has assigned one-way directions. Please check out all of their COVID-19 policies to keep us all safe and get this world class facility back up and running.

