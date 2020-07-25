Maryland Black Bears pull 6 players in the 2020 NAHL draft

The Black Bears made six selections in the 2020 NAHL Draft, a new record low for the franchise. The reason for the amount of players selected is because the Black Bears are returning more players than they ever have, and with the amount of protected players and tenders, they were only allowed six selections in this year’s draft.

With the 10th overall pick, the Black Bears selected Daniel Colabufo. The Holy Cross commit joins Reid Leibold and Matt Shanklin as the third Northwood Prep alumnus on the Black Bears. The 5’9, 170lb left wing will look to be an immediate impact player for the team this season. The Black Bears did not have a second round selection due to a trade last season, but in the third round, the team selected Kevin Scott with the 66th overall pick. The 6’3, 190lb defenseman made a brief appearance for the Black Bears last season and is a local product out of Ashburn, Virginia. The Black Bears will look to use Scott’s size and discipline to help out their veteran-heavy defense this season. With their fourth round selection, the Black Bears picked forward Billy Hefferle. Hefferle comes from the Boston Jr. Bandits and made a brief appearance with Northeast this past season.

With their second pick in the 4th round of the 2020 NAHL Draft, the Black Bears chose goalie Isaiah DiLaura. The Lakeville, Minnesota native and 2000 birth year brings some veteran experience from the WHL with him to Maryland. In the 5th round, Maryland selected right-winger Jack Williams. The Northeastern University commit comes from the USHL, where he spent last season playing for the Muskegon Lumberjacks. With their last selection of the 2020 NAHL Draft, the Black Bears selected Kadyn Fennell. Fennell comes to the Black Bears from the Bozeman Ice Dogs of the NA3HL. The Defenseman from Evansville, Indiana had 25 points in 37 games last year and puts the Black Bears at their 28-man limit on their roster.

The Black Bears are excited to bring in these six new players, as well as their three selections from the Supplemental Draft in May, and their plethora of returning players into training camp in August. Hockey season is right around the corner, Black Bear Nation!

