Lyn Dippel, JD, CF, Joins Bay Point Wealth

Bay Point Wealth has announced that Lyn A. Dippel, CFP®, JD has joined the firm as a Partner and Senior Advisor. Lyn brings over 18 years of experience, and she is one of Washingtonian magazine’s “Top Wealth Advisors” for 7 years running!

Bay Point Wealth co-founders Bill Hufnell and Jim Kantowski have known Lyn for many years. More recently Bill and Lyn were members of the same CEO Forum. During the CEO Forum meetings, they came to realize how much their visions and values aligned, both wanting to continually improve services for clients and to foster personal and professional growth for employees. After a few conversations it became apparent that they could do more by combining their passions and efforts under one company.

Lyn was an owner at her previous firm for 15 years, where she served as President, CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor. As an advisor, Lyn focuses on working with women experiencing life changes such as marriage transitions, active partnership divestments, career moves, and retirement. Her experience and opinions have been sought by publications such as Kiplinger’s, Smart Money Magazine, and Business Week. Lyn writes on topics of interest to women. She formerly had a column, Her Money in Her Mind magazine.

As a female executive, Lyn is committed to helping women succeed. She enjoys mentoring young women both privately and as a mentor with Executive Alliance, whose mission is to accelerate the success and leadership of accomplished women by expanding their impact and influence through advocacy, education and mentorship. “We are extremely excited to have Lyn join the company. Lyn brings a wealth of knowledge and the highest level of technical expertise to the firm, as well as a strong desire to help people and do what is right for clients,” says Jim Kantowski, co-founder of Bay Point Wealth.

“I am honored to be joining Bay Point Wealth, a firm whose values align perfectly with my own. I deeply respect their caliber of expertise and the sophisticated level of their decision-making and stewardship of their clients’ financial well-being. I am also energized by the genuine, empathetic way the Bay Point team engages with clients, professionals, and the community,” says Ms. Dippel.

Bay Point Wealth is a fee-only financial advisory firm with offices in in Annapolis, MD, Sarasota, FL and Asheville, NC. Bay Point is passionate about helping people with their specific financial planning and investment needs, from simple advice to fully integrated planning, tax, and investment services.

