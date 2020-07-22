LIVE: Governor Hogan updates Maryland on COVID-19 and Schools

Today at 5:00pm, Governor Larry Hogan briefed the State of Maryland with an update on the State’s progress to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he and State Education Superintendent Karen Salmon spoke about the reopening of schools. This article will be updated several times during the Governor’s conference. Please refresh your browser.

Currently there have been 80,172 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Virus in Maryland with 3,276 deaths. In Anne Arundel County, there have been 6,105 cases with 206 deaths. Both State and County numbers have seen a recent shift from the positive downward trend which has prompted warnings and concerns from both Governor Hogan and the Anne Arundel County Health Officer, Dr. Nilesh Kalynaraman.

This afternoon at 5:00pm, the Governor, joined by Maryland Department of Education Superintendent Karen Salmon and briefed the public on the status of schools and the COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts in Maryland.

COVID positivity statistics are good for Maryland (under 4.4%). Arizona has 24% to put it in perspective.

Anne Arundel County is at (4.12%)

There are a few concerning trends the State is monitoring. Positivity for Marylanders under 35 is increasing is now at 6.57%



On July 15, 2020, the Governor, joined by Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson to announce a fraud investigation and to update on the COVID-19 battle.

Governor Hogan:

Maryland has uncovered a massive unemployment fraud scheme 47,500 fraudulent claims and $501M dollars including massive identity theft.

Maryland had not experienced any breach of the State’s system

Maryland has paid $4.3B to 489K Marylanders representing 96.4% of received claims

Maryland’s website allowed them to uncover fraud.

On roadmap, Maryland was able to keep 70% of economy up and running

98% of economy is open and able to operate in safe way

Key metrics continue to remain low and stable in Maryland

Concerned that 40 states are experiencing spikes

Positivity rate for under 35 years old are 85% higher than rest of population which is cause for concern

Advised local Health Departments to enforce the health regulations

Young people should not be in crowded bars, house parties, etc.

Advising that Marylanders should refrain from travel to a spiking state and should test immediately on return if you do

This battle is not over by a long shot

On schools–State has put out guidelines on re-opening and they have had meetings with stakeholders since.

Some counties have submitted plans, others are working on it. State is waiting until all are in or August 14 (deadline) prior to making the decision to allow schools to open

Dr. Salmon will join Governor Hogan for a press conference next week to offer update

Fraud was only uncovered over the July 4, 2020 weekend

Fraud is a problem in all 50 states and territories. Maryland is directly connected with 11 other states

Secretary Tiffany Robinson:

PUA allowed people to self-certify bypassing employer verification

Labor Department employees were vigilant and detected 47,500 out of state fraudulent claims and potentially saving $501 million

Warned Marylanders to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity seen

Unemployment system was not breached and information on claimants is secure

If you suspect unemployment fraud, please email [email protected]

Special Agent Derek Pickle, Office of Inspector General, US Department of Labor:

Commended MD Labor Department for their diligence

