Live! Casino & Hotel’s headline acts confirmed for the remainder of 2020

Live! Casino & Hotel is one of Maryland’s most popular entertainment venues. Situated in Hanover on the fringes of Baltimore and less than 30 minutes from Annapolis, this place continues to attract some of the biggest musicians and entertainers in the US today.

With doors reopening across the state, it’s encouraging to see a string of headline acts penciled in to appear at Live! Casino & Hotel before the end of this turbulent year.

Ready for some entertainment? Read on as we reveal the biggest names set to appear on-stage in Live!’s 4,000-seater concert hall over the coming months.

The dulcet tones of Josh Groban (October 4)

One of America’s most recognizable solo artists has confirmed plans to appear at The Hall in Live! on October 4. The 39-year-old Californian first shot to stardom as a stand-in for Italian Andrea Bocelli at the 1999 Grammy Awards, showcasing his distinctive baritone voice to the world.

Soon after, Groban bagged a record deal with Warner Bros. and the rest is history. With four multi-platinum solo albums since, selling well over 25 million records across the globe, Groban is a multi-talented performer.

The artist last toured in 2018 with his Bridges album, which debuted at number two in the US and his performance in the fall will be hugely anticipated by fans across Maryland. Tickets for this concert are priced from $69.99, with a 21+ age restriction placed on all events staged here in the coming months.

Free parking is available for the show, which is scheduled to start at 7 pm.

Rap icons Wu-Tang Clan set to bring the house down (October 22)

It doesn’t get much different to Josh Groban than the Wu-Tang Clan. The original 90s hip-hop sensation formed in NYC’s Staten Island, Wu-Tang Clan became icons for East Coast rap music.

The group’s debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is still revered as one of the most commercially successful debut hip hop releases of all time. 27 years since their emergence, Wu-Tang Clan is booked to appear at The Hall at Live!, which is a step up from the intimate Center Stage room.

The Hall’s state-of-the-art sound and lighting setup will be pushed to its absolute limits with the arrival of America’s best-loved hardcore hip-hop group. At the time of writing, the crew exists of nine members including the likes of RZA, GZA, and Method Man. As with Josh Groban’s show, tickets start from $69.99 and the show is a strictly 21+ event.

What else can you do at Live! Casino & Hotel?

Aside from The Hall at Live! there is plenty more to see and do once inside. First and foremost, its vibrant casino floor offers some of the best action in the state for table games, with over 200 live tables available as well as several electronic table games giving you your private gaming table if you so wish. It’s still the number-one place in the state to play traditional table games like roulette.

Unlike states such as New Jersey, where mobile roulette has become a fine-tuned option for roulette gamers on the go, the state of Maryland has so far not extended its gambling bill to online casino gaming, with offline and online sports gaming seemingly first in line.

Aside from table games, Live! Casino is also home to over 4,000 slot machines across the casino floor. Giant and Junior progressive jackpots can be won when playing many of these slots, giving you instant prizes worth up to $100,000. The poker room also regularly plays host to PPC and WPT tournaments, with daily tournaments and cash games staged by the room’s professionally trained dealers.

Of course, due to COVID-19, there are social distancing restrictions and mask requirements in place.

Other attractions of the impressive Live! Hotel

The Live! Hotel itself is a great destination in its own right, operating as the BWI Airport district’s only accommodation boasting an AAA Four-Diamond rating. Across the US, a mere 6% of the 27,000-plus hotel resorts inspected and approved by AAA achieve Four Diamond ratings, which places Live! in an exclusive collection of luxury resorts, delivering first-class guest experiences.

If you have never stayed at the Live! Hotel before, the facility contains 310 rooms, 50 of which are luxury suites, and a day spa and salon which is currently closed. The hotel also boasts the enviable Cordish Art Collection – a 40-piece art collection provided by a string of prestigious artists, including Andy Warhol.

There’s no shortage of dining options either – 11 dine-in restaurants on-site to be precise. The Prime Rib is the number-one-rated steakhouse in the area by Zagat, while Luk Fu and Orchid Kitchen are also highly regarded for their fresh and fragrant authentic Asian flavors. All-in-all, Live! Casino & Hotel is the perfect all-in-one entertainment venue and with the likes of Josh Groban and the Wu-Tang Clan set to feature, there’s no time like the present to check it out for yourself.

Next year, there are more big names booked in at The Hall at Live! It’s not just music performances you can expect either. Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno are just two of the performers booked to appear in May and October, respectively.

For something entirely different, consider Violet Chachki’s truly unique show which is branded “part burlesque”, “part drag”, “part fashion” and “part circus” with something to excite and delight all guests. Maryland really is lucky to have such a thriving and eclectic venue on its doorstep.

