Legacy Business Spotlight: Watermark | Annapolis Tours (Encore Presentation)

You know who they are. Their boats dote the harbors of Baltimore and Annapolis and their guides dress in period garb while immersing visitors (and locals) in the history of colonial America.

Watermark Journey is the more formal name for Watermark Cruises and Annapolis Tours and this week we speak with Debbie Gosselin who is the owner of Watermark Journey.

We speak about the founding in 1972, the challenges of a recession and always re-imagining experiences, their community services, and Debbie’s upcoming 20th anniversary of buying the company her father founded.

Have a listen and step inside one of Annapolis’ most storied companies!

