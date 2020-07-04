Legacy Business Spotlight: Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park (Encore Presentation)

What started as an oyster packing plant has morphed into a world-class maritime museum on the banks of Back Creek in Annapolis. Along the way, it was a restaurant, a historical society, was essentially ruined by Tropical Storm Isabel, rebuilt and hit the ground running.

Today it is an interactive museum with a second campus across the creek offering lectures, concerts, weddings and events, and of course the amazing maritime history of Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay!

Have a listen as we speak with Executive Director, Alice Estrada of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park!

