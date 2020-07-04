--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Legacy Business Spotlight: Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park (Encore Presentation)

July 04, 2020, 12:00 PM

What started as an oyster packing plant has morphed into a world-class maritime museum on the banks of Back Creek in Annapolis. Along the way, it was a restaurant, a historical society, was essentially ruined by Tropical Storm Isabel, rebuilt and hit the ground running.

Today it is an interactive museum with a second campus across the creek offering lectures, concerts, weddings and events, and of course the amazing maritime history of Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay!

Have a listen as we speak with Executive Director, Alice Estrada of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

