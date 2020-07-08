Leadership Anne Arundel names new Board members and Officers

Leadership Anne Arundel has announced several new Board members who began their terms on July 1, 2020. Leadership Anne Arundel was founded in 1993 and is the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County.

The new Board members and Officers are below:

Christina Majernik – ELS06 – is EVP at Domain5, a professional cybersecurity advisory firm. She is passionate about highlighting both traditional and non-traditional careers in cybersecurity for women and minorities and serves on the Cyber Association of Maryland’s Board of Directors, Workforce Development and Diversity in Cyber and Membership Committees.

The following LAA Board Members have been named as officers:

Chair: Patrick M. Shurney – Founder, 3P Consulting, LLC; FLG10

– Founder, 3P Consulting, LLC; FLG10 Vice Chair: Chris Barber – Chief Nerd, Cheaper Than A Geek; FLG16

– Chief Nerd, Cheaper Than A Geek; FLG16 Treasurer: Jake Womble – Relationship Manager/VP, M&T Bank ; FLG18

– Relationship Manager/VP, M&T ; FLG18 Secretary: Donald Nippard – Senior Business Developer, Skyline Technology Solutions; FLG17

– Senior Business Developer, Skyline Technology Solutions; FLG17 Program Committee Chair: Bruce Morgenstern –Vice President, Anne Arundel-Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (AAACERT); FLG12

–Vice President, Anne Arundel-Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (AAACERT); FLG12 Alumni Chair: Elaine M. Shanley – Finance Forward; FLG14

– Finance Forward; FLG14 Past Chair: Kevin A. Chase – Senior Director, Program and Business Management, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.; FLG14

https://leadershipaa.org

