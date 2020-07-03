--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Lafayette College pulls out of playing Navy football on September 12, 2020

| July 03, 2020, 10:08 AM

Lafayette College has notified the Naval Academy Athletic Association that its football program will not make the trip to Annapolis for the Sept. 12 contest.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) was notified yesterday that Lafayette will not be able to bring back its football team to campus with enough time to meet medical advisory guidelines established by the FBS.

The NAAA is exploring a potential replacement game for the Sept. 12 date.

Category: COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

