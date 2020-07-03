Lafayette College pulls out of playing Navy football on September 12, 2020

Lafayette College has notified the Naval Academy Athletic Association that its football program will not make the trip to Annapolis for the Sept. 12 contest.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) was notified yesterday that Lafayette will not be able to bring back its football team to campus with enough time to meet medical advisory guidelines established by the FBS.

The NAAA is exploring a potential replacement game for the Sept. 12 date.

