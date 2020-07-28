Juvenile shot to death in Annapolis; fifth murder in past seven months

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the City’s fifth homicide in 2020 which happened late last night off of Admiral Drive.

At approximately 10:30 pm onJuly 27, 2020, officers from the Annapolis Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of Bowman Court for a reported shooting.

Responding officers located the victim lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim who was identified as a juvenile male was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

This investigation is active and anyone with information is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This is the fifth murder in the City of Annapolis in 2020. The most recent was a shooting on July 11, 20202 on Primrose Court. According to Police, there were 4 homicides in 2019.

