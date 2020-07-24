Justice will be latest closure at the Annapolis mall

Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of Justice, a teen-focused clothing and accessory store, filed for bankruptcy protection yesterday and announced the closure of several hundred stores including the one in Annapolis.

According to a report in USA Today, there are 10 Justice stores in Maryland that will be closed. Ascena says that the Justice stores to be closed, represent 75% of all stores. In their filing they said that the disruption from the COVID-19 virus made it impossible to get back on track financially.

Ascena also owns Lane Bryant, Catherines, Ann Taylor, Loft, Lou & Grey and Cacique; the Catherines in Glen Burnie was on the closure list and will be closed as well.

It is unknown when the store will close nor how many employees will be affected; however it is likely less than 100 as there was no WARN notice filed with the State.

