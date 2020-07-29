July 29, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (ANOTHER TEEN SHOT IN ANNAPOLIS, ELECTRIC FOR PITTMAN, MO GABA PASSES AWAY AFTER ORIOLES HOF INDUCTION)
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.
SPONSOR: Many thanks to Solar Energy Services for sponsoring this podcast. If you think solar is in your future, please give Rick Peters and his team a call at 410-923-6090.
Today…Annapolis Police are investigating two shootings in the same neighborhood in two days that killed one teen and injured another. County Executive Pittman wants to convert all county vehicles to electric by 2037. Check out our bonus podcast with Dr. Freedman from Evolve Direct Primary and we talk COVID. And on the day he was inducted into the Orioles’ Hall of Fame, Superfan Mo Gaba lost his fifth battle with cancer–a terrible loss.
And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!
Content Continues Below
CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect
The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 7:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!
All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis
Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast