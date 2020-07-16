Joan Renner named President of Scenic Rivers Land Trust Board

Joan Renner, Chief Financial Officer of The Brick Companies, has been named President of Scenic Rivers Land Trust’s Board of Directors, succeeding Annapolis-based science writer and editor Nina Fisher. Fisher was a member of the board for eight years and served as president since 2015.

Renner, who joined Scenic Rivers’ board in 2017, served as the board’s treasurer prior to being elected as president in June. Renner has worked for Edgewater-based The Brick Companies (TBC) since 2001, starting as their Vice President of Finance and taking over the role of Chief Financial Officer in 2003. As CFO, she is responsible for the development of financial policies and procedures to ensure the Company’s assets are safeguarded and is responsible for negotiating and placing all long-term debt and the Company’s working capital line of credit.

Content Continues Below

In 2012, Renner and Lex Birney, TBC Chief Executive Officer, were recognized by the Baltimore Business Journal as one of their CEO & CFO Dream Teams.

In addition to her work with Scenic Rivers, Renner has served as President of the Board of Directors of Commercial Real Estate for Women’s Baltimore Chapter and was President of the Parent-Teacher Association at Crofton Middle School. She currently serves as the Treasurer of The Brick Companies Foundation and is a board member of Maryland Hall.

“Joan has been an incredible addition to our board since day one,” said Sarah Knebel, Scenic Rivers Executive Director. “As a leader, she is dedicated and hands-on. Her financial expertise and external board experience have been vital to ensuring our stability during the current crisis. We are fortunate to have her taking the lead at this critical time.”

Scenic Rivers Land Trust is a nationally accredited private, nonprofit dedicated to protecting forests, wetlands, farmlands, and other open spaces in Anne Arundel County. Scenic Rivers works with private landowners and other partners to conserve natural and scenic areas through landowner education and by holding and facilitating land protection agreements. To date, Scenic Rivers holds 69 conservation easements on 3,124 acres of land.

In addition to Renner, the following individuals will serve on Scenic Rivers’ Board as of June 2020 (new board members noted in italic): John Butler, vice president; Lucretia Lawson, treasurer; Patricia Melville, secretary; Edmee Geis, at large member, executive committee; David Ballard, Champion Financial Planning; Phil Dales, Liff, Walsh & Simmons; Bill Davidson; Richard Davies, CohnReznick; Abbi Huntzinger, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay; Kristen Maneval, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission; Kirk Mantay, GreenTrust Alliance; Liam O’Meara, Environmental Quality Resources; Joe Ports; Victoria Sanchez, Charm City Run Annapolis; Paul Zanecki, attorney.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS