Jeanneau America adds Crusader Yacht Sales to its North American sailboat dealer network

Crusader Yacht Sales, owned and operated by Mike Titgemeyer, is now the exclusive distributor of Jeanneau sailboats and yachts for the mid-Chesapeake region. “Partnering with Jeanneau was a great decision for us,” said Mike. “Jeanneau builds innovative, high-quality boats that are in demand and we’re looking forward to providing sales and service in the Annapolis and surrounding area.”

Content Continues Below

“We are delighted to welcome Crusader Yacht Sales to the Jeanneau family,” said Nick Harvey, President of Jeanneau America. “We’re working closely with their sales team and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship. Adding a partner like Crusader Yacht Sales allows us to strengthen our footprint in the local market and provide the best customer service for Jeanneau clients. We’re excited to continue growing the Jeanneau community in the Annapolis area.”

Crusader Yacht Sales will play a key role at the United States Sailboat Show in Annapolis this October and at other events currently planned for the coming year. Crusader will be providing the Sun Odyssey 349, 410 and 440 models at the show, those models will complement the 490 and Jeanneau Yacht 51 also planned for the Jeanneau display.

The first Jeanneau / Crusader Open House Event is scheduled for July 18th and 19th. The sailboats featured will be the Sun Odyssey 349 and 490 models for private showings and test sailing with an RSVP. Contact Crusader Yacht Sales at 410-269-0939 to make a reservation.

The Jeanneau brand’s forward-thinking approach, technological expertise, and personal commitment has set trends and given rise to unfailing loyalty. Jeanneau is proud to build four popular models in Marion, South Carolina – the Sun Odyssey 349 and 389, as well as the Sun Odyssey 410 and 440 that feature the award-winning, innovative walk-around decks. Factory tours are available.

Jeanneau’s North American headquarters for Sales, After Sales Support, and Marketing is located in Annapolis, Maryland.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Boating, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB