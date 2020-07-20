Iconic shoes of the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) never disappoints on the court or off. It has created some of the world’s most elite athletes and superstars. And the superstars might not always be relegated to the players. Try to name a single sport where shoes can become super relevant.

Jordan winning the NBA title in 1998

When presented with such an iconic moment, you obviously need a very important and distinctive pair of shoes to represent it. Right? Well the Air Jordan’s were born back them and that’s why the Air Jordan XIV manages to stand out. A unique feature of the AJXIV is that it has color scheme very similar to Ferrari.

Content Continues Below

While the car company didn’t really sign up for this particular pair, it’s still nice to see a nod to the design that managed to help Jordan win one of the coolest matches during his career. The shoe has a unique combination of red and black. It’s a pretty sporty like the Ferrari and will set you back a few dollars—but not quite as bad as a Ferrari. You can buy from about $175 to more than $300.

Kawhi Leonard eliminating the 76ers

Kawhi Leonard was a colorful player and so were his shoes. Leonard did a very good job at scoring multiple times, to bring the Spurs plenty of wins. The New Balance OMN1S is his shoe of choice and it won’t set you back quite as much as the Air Jordan’s. Look around and you can find the New Balance OMN1S for $140 to $160.

Steph Curry eliminating the Thunder

Remember Curry’s 38-foot game winner against the Thunder? When it comes to Curry’s footwear, he comes to Baltimore and Maryland’s very ow Under Armour! He was wearing the Under Armour Curry 2, which is very colorful and popular with fans across the globe. The Curry 2 will set you back anywhere from $110 to $350 depending on which one you get!

Kobe scoring 60 points in his final match

Whenever you have a final game, it’s huge. And Kobe Bryant really retired with a bang and managed to score 60 points! The Nike’s Kobe 11 Fade to Black was the shoe of the evening at the Staple’s Center. While certainly not a show-stopper in appearance, it remains one of the most sought after shoes; especially since the superstar’s untimely death earlier this year.

Vince Carter winning the 2000 NBA dunk contest

Vince Carter wore the AND1 Tai Chi’s as he won the 2000 dunk contest. Perhaps more than in a game, a NBA contest is sue to highlight the players’ shoes. While the shoes are 20 years old and not the flashiest, they are still made and still a fan favorite—especially Vince Carter fans.

In the NBA, players are remembered for their moments, but their shoes are also remembered. That’s why shoes like these always remain in our memory. As time goes on, people love them more and more and the memory of those iconic moments of NBA superstars can live on.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports