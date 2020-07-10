How will the Ravens respond to the Mahomes deal and a changed quarterback market?

The Kansas City Chiefs recently signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the longest and most lucrative deal in NFL history. For both the Chiefs and Mahomes, it’s the kind of win you dream of at online USA casinos, and it’s hard to say which party has got the best of it. Just as relevant, however, is the question of how the Mahomes deal affects the wider NFL quarterback market, and specifically how this will impact the Baltimore Ravens’ arrangement with Lamar Jackson, arguably the only player in the league comparable to Mahomes right now.

Spectacular extension

First of all, let’s take a closer look at that Mahomes contract. The first thing to bear in mind is that it’s not a new contract as such, but an extension on Mahomes’ existing rookie contract, meaning that the Chiefs have locked in the still-fledgling QB for a total of 12 more seasons, and have also committed to featuring him for that long. With any other player, this would be quite a leap of faith, but with Mahomes, you have to say that such a spectacular extension is justified.

While still on his rookie deal, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win, and barring a career-ending injury, it’s hard to see the team regretting this deal. Mahomes, meanwhile, has signed a deal worth around $500m, with an average annual value over the first five years of $39.5m. He also enjoys an unprecedented level of security thanks to the guarantee mechanisms that are activated on specific dates. Although this in itself is nothing new, the timeline in Mahomes’ contract is much more advanced than the normal 12-month guarantee. Mahomes gets his upcoming salary and roster bonus confirmed over two years in advance.

Resetting the market

Pulling out to the bigger picture, it’s usual for a record-breaking contract to set the precedent for the next wave of contracts for players in the same position, with the biggest names each season outdoing those of the previous ones. The Mahomes deal may only impact on the money paid to the most elite quarterbacks, but even so, it pushes the ceiling by a considerable margin. Previously, the upper limit would have been defined by Russell Wilson’s AAV of $35m. The next group of QBs seeking extension will look at Mahomes’ $39.5m as the new benchmark.

The flipside of this, however, is that teams can respond by requiring players to sign contracts for longer periods. More money means more commitment, and the ability to lock players into a long-term set contract, with a pay-as-you-go arrangement, could actually benefit teams more than players.

This is especially the case when you consider that in 12 years’ time, when Mahomes’ current contract expires, it will no longer seem quite as impressive. A shorter contract may not offer the same security, but it means that star players can renegotiate more often. This not only benefits them but also potentially resets the market more often, enriching their peers and indeed the generation(s) coming up behind them, as the bar is more frequently raised.

Jackson and the Ravens

Lamar Jackson is one of the only quarterbacks who deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as Mahomes, and his career so far has shadowed that of the Chiefs’ QB. Mahomes was drafted in 2017 and was MVP in 2018. Jackson was drafted in 2018 and was MVP in 2019. The Chiefs knew that at some point, they would have to offer Mahomes an unprecedented deal in order to hang onto him. Arguably, they made their move sooner than was necessary. However, at some point, the Ravens will need to make a similar commitment to Jackson.

Jackson hasn’t led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory yet, but he almost certainly will if Baltimore can keep him. He improved hugely as a player from 2018 to 2019, and could make similar leaps this season. He is almost certainly worth a generous deal.

What’s most likely is that the Ravens will be keeping a close eye on how the deal pans out for the Chiefs over the coming season, and maybe the one after that. They may then offer Jackson an extension along similar lines, perhaps tweaked according to what they’ve witnessed. The Mahomes deal was so ground-breaking that it remains to be seen how it will work in practice, and it’s to the Ravens’ advantage that they’ll get to learn from this.

The Mahomes deal has massively reset the QB market in the NFL. This could be good news for players signing new extensions in the immediate future, but it could favor the teams more in the long term. Meanwhile, both Jackson and the Ravens will be watching closely and adjusting their expectations accordingly.



