How cloud tech has re-shaped the food industry

Restaurants are experiencing enormous changes right now. Between current events and advances in technology, there are opportunities to innovate in multiple industry areas. Cloud technology, in particular, has had a significant impact on the food industry. Here are a few ways cloud technology has shaped the current food landscape.

Cloud-Based POS Software

Point-of-sale software is one of the most important systems you can have in place in your business. POS technologies is usually an all-encompassing system that helps you track how often dishes get ordered, sales numbers, and payments. Having to keep that information on a single hard drive is risky.

With cloud POS solutions for restaurants, you can store all the information gathered through your system in the cloud. That means it is available whenever and wherever you need it. Your information is no longer bound to a physical location.

Having cloud storage also means that as your business grows, you can easily adjust storage space without a major system overhaul. Just set up any additional hardware you need. It also gives you a lot more freedom in what you can offer your customers.

More Ways to Order

The traditional restaurant model of waiting for a staff member to take your order has begun to evolve. Customers are busy. Even for more conventional dine-in experiences, they don’t want to wait for their server to get to them. They also have growing health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. By employing cloud technology, you can give customers what they want.

Mobile Ordering : Using cloud technology means that equipment doesn’t have to be hardwired to your system. Mobile ordering allows customers to place orders from their phones, even before they get to your restaurant. Making their service faster and happier.

: Using cloud technology means that equipment doesn’t have to be hardwired to your system. Mobile ordering allows customers to place orders from their phones, even before they get to your restaurant. Making their service faster and happier. In-Store Kiosks : Many fast-food places have put in kiosks that are treated just like regular registers for customers to stand at to place orders. You can also have small kiosks at every table to place orders. This cuts down on the number of order errors made.

: Many fast-food places have put in kiosks that are treated just like regular registers for customers to stand at to place orders. You can also have small kiosks at every table to place orders. This cuts down on the number of order errors made. Parking Lot Kiosks: Traditional drive-thrus are getting an overhaul. Parking lot kiosks allow customers to place their orders and wait for it to be delivered to their car.

Data Analytics

A cloud-based POS system tracks and stores every sale. With infinite storage in the cloud, you can store that information forever. This means you can go back and look at that information in context at any time.

That information is powerful for restaurant owners. You can track when dishes are becoming more or less popular and make changes to your menu in response. You can track inventory, so you never have less than you need. You can track individual sales to schedule your staff during the busiest part of the day.

Remote Management

Using cloud technology allows you to have greater control over your business, even when you aren’t on sight. You can log into the system from any device and check sales numbers, customer wait times, and inventory. If you spot a problem, you can fix it without being on-site or calling the location and walking a manager by fixing the problem.

Better Security

Cloud technology is far safer than traditional storage on a personal computer. You can add lots of sophisticated security tools to deter hackers, like two-factor authentication. This keeps all of your records safe from hackers.

It also keeps your information safe from physical destruction. Physical computers are subject to physical damage from fires, floods, and vandalism. The cloud will always have the information ready for you.

The Emergence of Ghost Kitchens

Ghost kitchens are kitchens without dining areas attached. These restaurants are taking full advantage of cloud technology and mobile ordering by offering delivery only. No dine-in. No pickup. Just delivery.

Ghost kitchens can operate the same type of business as traditional restaurants with less cost. You don’t have to have ample space to work from or waitstaff or traditional order-takers. It would help if you had your kitchen crew.

The Cloud for a Rainy Day

Cloud technology is growing rapidly. Having a cloud-based point of sale system will save your business. Whether through cost-saving ideas, you can implement by using all the data you can look at. Or by having your data available even after a natural disaster. Cloud technology is the future of the restaurant industry. Start taking advantage.

