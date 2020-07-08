Historic Annapolis to offer virtual lectures beginning tomorrow

Historic Annapolis has announced the first two lectures in its new Historic Virtual Lecture Series. Registration is required for each of the 7pm lectures, and can be made on the Historic Annapolis website at www.annapolis.org. The lectures will be offered virtually by Zoom, an online video conferencing platform. Upon registration, a link for the video conference will be emailed allowing entry into the Zoom lecture.

The first lecture, “A Brief Outline of Annapolis History” will take place on Thursday, July 9 at 7pm. Annapolis has a long, complicated history, and gaining a firm mental handle on it can be difficult. Senior Historian Glenn E. Campbell breaks down the history of Maryland’s capital city into bite-sized, thematic blocks of time to help you make sense of it all. From the town’s birth in the 17th century to the challenges and opportunities it faces now in the 21st, our speaker highlights what has made Annapolis a special place for hundreds of years.

The second lecture, “Brave Solider of Fame”: Lafayette in Annapolis will take place on July 16. Lafayette’s time in Annapolis totaled less than a fortnight spread out over five decades, but that was enough for the French nobleman and the city to develop a mutual admiration for one another. The first two times he came to Maryland’s capital in 1777 and 1781, he arrived on a mission; the last two visits in 1784 and 1824 were for pleasure. Senior Historian Glenn E. Campbell of Historic Annapolis talks about the long and warm relationship between Annapolis and America’s favorite fighting Frenchman.

To learn more about Zoom and to download the app to your computer, visit the Zoom website – https://zoom.us/. Each lecture is free of charge, but donations are encouraged to help support the education and preservation programs of Historic Annapolis

