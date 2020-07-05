Here’s the scoop on this year’s 74th Rotary Crab Feast

The Rotary Club of Annapolis will hold “Rotary Crabs To Go!” a drive-through crab and corn fundraiser at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Friday, August 7, 2020.

This year, “Rotary Crabs To Go!” will replace the Club’s traditional crab feast held annually at the stadium on the first Friday in August. While the coronavirus crisis has made the traditional gathering of 2,000 guests impractical this year due to social distancing requirements, the funds generated by the event to benefit the community are more important than ever.

Crab feast chair Leigh Rand says, “This is not what we expected this year, but as Rotarians we think it is very important to do our best to support our communities as we have done for so many years. We’d like to keep the tradition going and have a little fun too.”

Rotary Crabs To Go! will focus on providing crabs and raising funds in the safest manner possible. Crabs will be steamed onsite at the stadium and packaged for travel. Rotarians and volunteers (with PPE) will direct traffic and provide customers with their orders in the parking lot between 4:30-7:00pm.

This event will be an online pre-order, drive-through pick-up event with competitive pricing. Large #1 crabs can be ordered by the bushel, half bushel, or one or two dozen – to include corn on the cob. Raffle tickets will be sold online as well. Net proceeds will be promptly granted to local nonprofit organizations in this increased time of need in our community.

People will be encouraged to take their crabs and corn home to hold crab feasts safely in their own back yards or in picnic areas with appropriate spacing. Pictures and films of back yard feasts can be shared on a dedicated site to create the feeling of a community-wide feast.

Visit www.annapolisrotary.org/crabfeast for more information. Online sales will begin soon. Save next year’s date – August 6, 2021 for the official 75th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast when everyone can get-together again for the traditional afternoon of fun and community fellowship!

