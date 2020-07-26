--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Health Department closes Boyds Cove due to sewage spill

| July 26, 2020, 11:25 AM

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has ordered an emergency closing and warns against swimming and other direct water contact in Boyds Cove, off of the South River in Edgewater, Maryland. The closing is due to a 17,000 gallon sewage overflow on July 25, 2020, from a 10″ force main located at 298 Cape St. John Road. According to the County Department of Public Works, 6,000 gallons was recovered with the remaining 11,000 gallons entering a storm drain and discharging directly into Rams Branch (headwaters  of Boyds Cove).

The closure is for Boyds Cove; but as a precaution, the Department of Health also posted warning signs at the Cape St. John Community Beach on the South River and the beach is being sampled. The Boyds Cove closing will remain in effect until August 1, 2020.

People coming in contact with the affected water are advised to wash well with soap and warm water immediately. Clothing should also be washed.

Subscribers to the Department’s Water Quality Email Alerts www.aahealth.org/health-alert/ will receive email notifying them when county waterways are closed. Alerts can also be received by following the Department of Health on Twitter at www.twitter.com/aahealth_water.

