--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Head-on crash sends Crofton teen to hospital with life threatening injuries

| July 05, 2020, 03:53 PM

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a serious crash early this morning that sent two people to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On July 5, 2020, at approximately 5:07 am, Anne Arundel County officers responded to Davidsonville Road and Gerstanhal Road in Gambrills for a multi-vehicle crash.

A Hyundai Elantra, operated by Christopher Hogan (18) of Crofton, was traveling south on Davidsonville Road approaching the intersection of Gerstanhal Road.  A Hyundai Santa Fe , operated by Joseph Linonis (29) of Annapolis, was traveling north on Davidsonville Road approaching intersection.

The driver of the Elantra crossed into the northbound lane and struck the Santa Fe head-on.  The driver of each vehicle was trapped and required extrication by the fire department and both drivers were transported to the  UMD Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly. Hogan was suffering from life-threatening injuries and Linonis had only minor injuries.

According to police, the primary cause of the crash appears to be the Elantra failing to remain to the right of the center line and police believe that alcohol may have been involved.  The Traffic Safety Section is continuing the investigation and it will be reviewed by the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office for any possible charges.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here