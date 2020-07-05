Head-on crash sends Crofton teen to hospital with life threatening injuries

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a serious crash early this morning that sent two people to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Content Continues Below

On July 5, 2020, at approximately 5:07 am, Anne Arundel County officers responded to Davidsonville Road and Gerstanhal Road in Gambrills for a multi-vehicle crash.

A Hyundai Elantra, operated by Christopher Hogan (18) of Crofton, was traveling south on Davidsonville Road approaching the intersection of Gerstanhal Road. A Hyundai Santa Fe , operated by Joseph Linonis (29) of Annapolis, was traveling north on Davidsonville Road approaching intersection.

The driver of the Elantra crossed into the northbound lane and struck the Santa Fe head-on. The driver of each vehicle was trapped and required extrication by the fire department and both drivers were transported to the UMD Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly. Hogan was suffering from life-threatening injuries and Linonis had only minor injuries.

According to police, the primary cause of the crash appears to be the Elantra failing to remain to the right of the center line and police believe that alcohol may have been involved. The Traffic Safety Section is continuing the investigation and it will be reviewed by the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office for any possible charges.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB