Gunfire erupts in Revel Downs killing one teen and sending another to shock-trauma

| July 05, 2020, 05:55 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the murder of a 19-yer old North Carolina man after a shooting erupted at a party in the Revel Downs community outside of Annapolis.

On Sunday, July 5, 2020 at approximately 12:40 a.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Cananaro Drive, Annapolis, Maryland for a shooting.  Officers were met by  a large crowd of people from an apparent party taking place.

Officers located a male subject, identified as nineteen year old Justin Keith Beasley Jr.  from North Carolina, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation until relieved by paramedics.  The victim was transported by the fire department to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.  He was transported to the  Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will perform an autopsy on Mr. Beasley to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Officers located a second nineteen year old male victim who had also been shot in the upper body.  That victim was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

The Anne Arundel County Police are aware that members attending the party have information concerning the shooting death of Mr. Beasley and the attempted murder of the other nineteen year old male victim.

Beasley is the 7th homicide in Anne Arundel County this year.

This is a very active and ongoing investigation as the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.  One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

