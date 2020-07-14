Get your green on with the 2020 Green Give starting on July 21

Ten environmental organizations that work collaboratively in Anne Arundel County are launching a 36-hour online event to increase community engagement and raise funds with fun and education. The event will kick off with a Facebook Watch party at 7pm on July 21 , featuring mini-videos produced by each of the partner organizations.

“The pandemic has made it clear that Nature is vital to our health as people headed to parks and green space as a respite from social isolation at home,” said Suzanne Etgen, director of the Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy, one of the partner organizations. “All the partner organizations work to protect our environment, each in its own way.”

The GreenGive initiative is designed to both expand the community’s engagement with all the partner organizations and to raise funds, thus investing in local clean water initiatives and programs… for the Greener Good.

Pick More Than One! – The 10 GreenGive partners are encouraging their supporters to donate to more than one partner organization during GreenGive.

“It’s about a rising tide raising all boats,” said Elvia Thompson, President of Annapolis Green, one of the partner organizations. “Each organization works on local environmental issues with different programs. We want the public to see what we all bring to efforts to make our waterways swimable and fishable.”

Every dollar raised through the GreenGive will be used by the partners for projects and programs that really do make a difference right here in Anne Arundel County. In a time when federal support and leadership is uncertain at best, the work of grass roots organizations is vital.

The 10 GreenGive partner organizations are:​

Annapolis Green, Arundel Rivers Federation, ClearShark H2O

Scenic Rivers Land Trust, Severn River Association, Severn Riverkeeper

Spa Creek Conservancy, St. Luke’s Restoration of Nature, Unity Gardens

Watershed Stewards Academy

For more information about the GreenGive … here’s your link: greengive.org.



