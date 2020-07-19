F.I.S.H. Tank Virtual Workshop this week

GRID 202 Partners is a Washington, DC- and North Carolina-based financial services company specializing in financial planning, investment management, and tax planning.

The Financial Planning 101 workshop will cover, “Building a Plan for Financial Success.” During the series we will address the following topics:

Budgeting and Organizing your finances

Planning for Retirement

Risk Management and Insurance

Investing in Strategies that Align with your Values

The F.I.S.H. Tank #WellnessWednesdays workshops are a continuing series of learning experiences focused at the intersection of personal health and wealth. #WellnessWednesday outreach and engagement was previously held at Stanton Center before the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency declaration. These virtual sessions are a continuation of that programming.

For more information about F.I.S.H. Tank Virtual Workshop programming please contact Adetola Ajayi at [email protected].

