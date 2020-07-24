Employee at Glen Burnie Library tests positive for COVID, library to remain open

The Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL), in consultation with the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, yesterday responded to the finding that a Glen Burnie Library employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The library employee was not symptomatic while at work and has not been at the branch since Saturday, July 11, 2020. The library will remain open.

Library staff was notified and contact tracing by health department staff has begun in order to identify any potential exposures. Only people at an increased risk will be contacted by health department officials.

The Department of Health determined that since the library’s July 6 reopening, library staff and customers have been following proper health and safety protocols; and the library is able to remain open. The precautions include required mask usage; distancing of at least six feet; sneeze guards at points of interaction; limited numbers of customers in the building at one time and enhanced cleaning.

AACPL policy requires infected staff to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to work.

Anne Arundel County has a Public Safety Order that requires the use of face masks in public settings. The health department also recommends that residents practice physical distancing, wash their hands often, and get tested immediately if they have any concerns about exposure or if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.

For COVID-19 testing appointments or other information, call the Health Line at 410-222-7256 weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

